George Kane "Red" Mahony Jr.


1927 - 2019
George Kane "Red" Mahony Jr. In Memoriam
George Kane Mahony Jr., 92, affectionately called "Red" by his family members, passed away on November 18, 2019, under the loving care of his family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice, Kissimmee, Fla.
Born on September 19, 1927, in Albany, N.Y., George was the son of George K. Mahony and Esther Belle Hoffman. Following his graduation from Albany High School in 1945, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and received an honorable discharge in 1949. After receiving a civil engineering degree in Chicago, III., he became the owner of his construction business in Whiting, Ind., until 1983, when he moved to Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter Sheryl Drutis; his brother Daniel: and sister, Marjorie Knauf. George is survived by his loving wife Donna; and their children, George III, Debra Galati (Nic), Brian and Kelly Thiel; his sisters, Marion Coton, Catherine Sheldon and Martha Cusack; his brothers, Charles and Michael; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted with a cremation service and ceremony in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
