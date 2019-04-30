Geraldine M. (Jerry) Plummer passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2019 at the age of 81 in the presence of family at Cornerstone Hospice facility at ORMC.

Jerry was born April 12, 1938 in Van Buren, ME and moved to Presque Isle, ME at the age of 8. In her teenage years, she could be found on the State Road and Loring A.F.B. drag racing the airmen, picking potatoes during harvest and making converse shoes. She worked for Potatoe Service and then later ran a small ceramic business. In the late 70's she moved to Chicopee, MA and worked for Ampad. In 1989 Jerry, and family, moved to St. Cloud, FL, where she worked for the Florida Turnpike as a toll collector until she retired. Jerry was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but most of all a wonderful friend.

She is predeceased by her father, Ivan (Pete) Cyr, and mother, Nora Cyr, her husband, Herb Plummer, her sisters, Phyllis Cyr & Betty Albert and nephew, David Cyr.

She was a bingo playing, margarita sipping, vibrant woman who leaves behind a legacy that will continue on in the generations to come.

She is survived by brother, Don Cyr and wife Lona. Brother, Dick Cyr and wife Bert. Sister, Bobbie Reed and husband Steve. Sister, Brenda Hanson and husband David. Brother, Ivan Cyr Jr. Daughter, Bonnie Quimby and husband Russell. Son, LaVerne Greene and wife Penny. Daughter, Pamela Towle and husband Jim. Son, Dennis Greene. Son, Mark Greene and wife Claudia. Daughter, Penny Barnett. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Sonya, Shawn, Cristy, Ashley, Tim, Michael, and seven great-grandchildren: Taylor, Will, Chandler, Carlie, Emmerson, Sawyer and Carley.

Per Jerry's request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the JDRF, or the , in her name.