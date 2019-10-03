|
Helen B. Strain of Teka Village passed away on Monday, September 30th.
Graveside services will be held at Osceola Memory Gardens on Saturday October 12th 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, Fl 34744) with reception to follow at Cornerstone Family Church (2925 Canoe Creek Road, St. Cloud, Fl 34772).
Helen was preceded by her husband, Harry Strain Jr. in 2001. Together there were 8 children. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Mongillo; son, Dan Sokol; step-sons, Richard Strain, Thomas Strain and Harry Strain; 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019