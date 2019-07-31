|
|
Herbert Earl Wolford, 67, of Kissimmee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born on January 7, 1952, in Circleville, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Henry and Leona Agnes (Nunley) Wolford. "Herbie" worked for over 43 years as a Machine Mechanic for Nursery Supplies Inc., formerly known as Lerio Corp. He was a permanent fixture at Rosco's Bar in Kissimmee where he often played pool and was an avid NASCAR fan. Herbie was a diehard Chevy man but above all, loved his family.
He is survived by his family, Patty Wolford, Herbie Wolford Jr., Tiffany Rotenberry and Angela Woodruff, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and three sisters; Clara, Mary and Helen.
A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Grissom Funeral Home, 803 Emmett Street, Kissimmee. A funeral service will follow at 1p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019