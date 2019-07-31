Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grissom Funeral Home
803 Emmett Street
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Grissom Funeral Home
803 Emmett Street
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Wolford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Earl Wolford


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Earl Wolford In Memoriam
Herbert Earl Wolford, 67, of Kissimmee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born on January 7, 1952, in Circleville, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd Henry and Leona Agnes (Nunley) Wolford. "Herbie" worked for over 43 years as a Machine Mechanic for Nursery Supplies Inc., formerly known as Lerio Corp. He was a permanent fixture at Rosco's Bar in Kissimmee where he often played pool and was an avid NASCAR fan. Herbie was a diehard Chevy man but above all, loved his family.
He is survived by his family, Patty Wolford, Herbie Wolford Jr., Tiffany Rotenberry and Angela Woodruff, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and three sisters; Clara, Mary and Helen.
A Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Grissom Funeral Home, 803 Emmett Street, Kissimmee. A funeral service will follow at 1p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.