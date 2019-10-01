Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving L. "Lee" Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving L. "Lee" Watson In Memoriam
Irving L. "Lee" Watson, 76 of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born in Miami, Florida, and moved to Kissimmee in 1987 from Moore Haven, Florida. He was a retired owner and operator of a consulting company and a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed
the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and
hunter.
Lee is survived by his wife, Donna; son: Darol Watson (Carolyn); daughter: Cindy Key (David); sisters: Dorothy Jean Witaker, Joy Kotz and Cheryl Watson; as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations made to ;
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.