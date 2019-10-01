|
|
Irving L. "Lee" Watson, 76 of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born in Miami, Florida, and moved to Kissimmee in 1987 from Moore Haven, Florida. He was a retired owner and operator of a consulting company and a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed
the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and
hunter.
Lee is survived by his wife, Donna; son: Darol Watson (Carolyn); daughter: Cindy Key (David); sisters: Dorothy Jean Witaker, Joy Kotz and Cheryl Watson; as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations made to ;
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019