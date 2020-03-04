Home

Jack D. Lynn


1937 - 2020
Jack D. Lynn In Memoriam
Jack D. Lynn, 82, passed away, February 23, 2020.
Jack was born on August 11, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife Doris Lynn, a step son, Richard Wright, of Orlando, and a sister-in-law, Josie Midyette of Macclenny, Florida. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn and a daughter, Pamela Lynn.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a member of the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was very proud of his service. He was a retired postal clerk at the St. Cloud Post Office. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union, the Masonic Lodge #221 and the Order of the Eastern Star # 46.
Services were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and were under the care of Fisk Funeral Home.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
