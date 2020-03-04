|
Jack D. Lynn, 82, passed away, February 23, 2020.
Jack was born on August 11, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife Doris Lynn, a step son, Richard Wright, of Orlando, and a sister-in-law, Josie Midyette of Macclenny, Florida. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn and a daughter, Pamela Lynn.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a member of the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, NC. He was very proud of his service. He was a retired postal clerk at the St. Cloud Post Office. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union, the Masonic Lodge #221 and the Order of the Eastern Star # 46.
Services were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and were under the care of Fisk Funeral Home.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020