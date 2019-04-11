Jack Edward Truett of Suntree, Melbourne, passed away on April 4, 2019.

He was born in Thomasville, Ga., on October 20, 1930 to Ethel and Burl Truett. A 1949 graduate of Seabreeze H.S., Daytona Beach, he was a standout football player and received a scholarship to The Citadel. He was a Korean War Veteran serving from 1951-1955 as a Mine Sweep and electrician. He received his BS from Maryville College, Maryville, TN, and his MBA from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL. He and his wife of 53 years lived in Kissimmee for more than 30 years where he was V.P., Tupperware Home Parties. They enjoyed traveling all over the world with Tupperware. After retiring from Tupperware, he joined his wife, Louise Brooks, at Truett Properties LLC where he developed Eagle Trace and Aultman Island in Kissimmee.

He served on many Boards, including Florida Hospital, First Florida Bank and Valencia College. He was a member of Suntree United Methodist Church and Suntree Country Club where he loved his golf groups and also organizing weekly card games. He was formerly a member of First United Methodist Church, Kissimmee, FL where he served as Chairman, Staff Parish and Revelation teacher.

Jack is survived by wife, Louise Brooks Truett; son, Jack Truett, Jr. of Atlanta; brother, Bob Truett of Titusville (Bonnie), granddaughter, Amelia Brooks Balch (father Jackson) of Gulfport, MS,; many nieces and nephews. He was pre- deceased by daughter, Kimberly Truett Balch; sisters, Dorothy Kleysteuber, Becky Knudsen, Mary Spence; and brother, Buddy Truett.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Jack's name.

The service is to be held at Suntree United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019