James L. Haddock Jr., 91, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
James, better known as "FISHIN JIM," was born Feb. 21, 1928, to James L. and Anna E. Dodds Haddock. He was a graduate of Sheridan High School and served in the United States Army.
After early retirement, he moved to St. Cloud. Soon after, he decided he was too young to retire and began a 20-year career at Disney where he met many friends and was actively involved in the WDW Bass Team. He was a lifelong member of the Indiana Freemasonry.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rhoda, and daughter, Kyle.
Survivors include his children, James, Marianna, Terri and Matt, step-daughter, Sandy, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and Lil Sis, Sally.
A Memorial service will be held at the St. Cloud Masonic Lodge, 901 Oregon Ave., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019