|
|
James "Terry" Macky, Sr., 69, passed away on the morning of December 14, 2019, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia surrounded by family and his beloved dog "Big Mac" on his lap.
Terry was born and raised in Kissimmee, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Darlyn G. Macky; son James Terry Macky, Jr. (with ex-wife Diane Macky) and his wife, Joyce; stepdaughter, Sherri Kouns and her husband Todd; stepson James Gibbs; grandchildren, Dillon, Haley, and Molly Macky; step-granddaughter, Savannah Burkholder; brother Gary and his wife, Violet; and brother Robert and his wife, Jackie. Terry was preceded in death by his father John Macky, brother Bing, sister Angela, and sister Dottie.
Terry worked hard his whole life to provide for his family and he always stood up for what was right. He never met a stranger and during his lifetime made many friends that became family. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing and hunting. But what he loved even more, was doing these things with his son and grandchildren.
Terry fought a good fight and did it his way. He will be missed by many and will live in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at the Neptune Road Baptist Church, on December 28th at 11:00 am, located at 1620 Neptune Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the in honor of Terry.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019