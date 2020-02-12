|
James Ray Osborne
June 13, 1957 -
January 28, 2020
James Ray Osborne age 62 of St. Cloud FL. passed away on January 28, 2020.
James was born in Springfield IL. the town of Girard to the late Jesse Quinton and Phyliss Osborne. He loved his family, and was always happy. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, being outdoors and was a lifelong NASCAR fan.
He worked for Coca Cola Bottling Company for 30 years before he retired. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
James is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Osborne; 5 Children -Tassie Kirven, Ashley Mitchell, Tyler Stiasny, Lindsey Stiasny and the late Joseph Osborne; 6 Siblings -Marie Skeen, Judy Pugh, Jerry Osborne, Janice Bokanyi, Jeff Osborne and Jill Osborne; 6 Grandchildren - Austin Mitchell, Rylee Mitchell, Chandler Mitchell, Cooper Kirven, Dakota Stiasny and Tyler Stiasny Jr.
His Celebration of Life will be held with his family and friends date to be determined.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020