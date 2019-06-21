Home

James "Chick" Shrouder

James "Chick" Shrouder, 82, went to be with the Lord in Paradise on June 8, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He moved and relocated his business, Kingswood Kitchens, from Miami to St. Cloud in 1986, until
his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Tona; his sons James, Armand, Joseph, Dean and daughter Tona Morongell. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He will be truly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 22, 2019
