Janet Buker, 86, born in Chicago, Il., passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, at her home in Buffalo, N.Y., where she was receiving Hospice care.
Janet was a long time resident of St. Cloud, FL, where she retired from Orlando Utility Co.
Janet was survived by her children, Vickie Buker Kugelberg (Mark), Thomas Buker and Kathryn Buker Piraino (Frank); grandchildren, Erika, Jennifer, Alex, Jessica and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Austin.
Janet will return to Florida where she will be at rest at Florida Veteran's Memorial Cemetery with her late and loving husband, Lewis Buker.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
