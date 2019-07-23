SSG Jennifer Lee Johnson, 37, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. A longtime resident of St. Cloud, Florida, Jennifer was born on September 12, 1981, in Manning, South Carolina. After graduation, Jennifer joined the United States Army, where she proudly served her country for nearly twenty years in various locations including appointments in Germany, Korea, Texas and Afghanistan before her final assignment in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Jennifer was a dental hygienist by trade who loved spending time in the outdoors. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoyed bass fishing, driving her sports car and had recently taken an interest in hunting. More than anything, Jennifer loved spending time with her friends and family.

Her father, Larry Dale Odom, and her grandmothers, Ethel Lee Johnson and Josie Mae Odom all preceded her in death.

Survivors include her mother, Leila Ann Johnson, Odom of St. Cloud, Florida; two sisters, Janice Johnson and companion, Richard VanBurka of Kissimmee, Florida, and Shannon Lavonne Johnson and companion, Chauncey Daniels of St. Cloud, Florida, and nephew, Isaiah Daniels. A host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA, with Pastor Augusta Odom, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will follow with full military honors in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675- 8516.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 25, 2019