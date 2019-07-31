|
Joan (Jo) T. Baker passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Saint Cloud, Florida.
Jo was born September 29, 1923 in Carrolltown, PA, to Kenneth A. and Hazel Thomas. Jo was a graduate of Westchester State College. She taught and coached in Pennsylvania for 35 years. In 1971, she started the Bedford Pennsylvania High School Girls' Basketball Program and had a record of 95-18. In 1974, she started the Bedford High School girls' Softball Program and had a record of 49-15. Jo was a bowler and an avid tennis, golf and bridge player. In 2010, Jo was inducted in to the Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame. Jo will be remembered as a fun, loving person who was always there for friends and family when needed.
She is survived by her sons Ken of Kissimmee, FL and Jack of Washington, NC., Six grandchildren, Beth Ann Sanderson, Jenni Peeri, James Baker, Ali Baker, Joshua Baker, Nathan Baker. Four great grandchildren Deacon, Charlotte, and Hunter Sanderson and Finn Baker. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Jan, brothers William and Charles, and daughter Barbara. Nonny will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The Baker family is being cared for by Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741 (407) 847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019