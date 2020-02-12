Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
Mikesville Presbyterian Church
384 S.E. Clubhouse Land
Lake City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brainard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brainard Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Brainard Sr. In Memoriam
JOHN BRAINARD SR.
August 7, 1930 -
December 24, 2019

Ole Kissimmee Cowboy goes home with the Lord. He was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of the American Legion in Kissimmee, FL. Close to 60 years and a post commander in 1975. His passions were cowboying, bull riding. and of course, his family.
Leaving behind his wife, Edna Brainard, and 3 children, John Brainard Jr., already deceased; Keith Brainard and Linda Brainard, along with six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, February 15, at Mikesville Presbyterian Church, 384 S.E. Clubhouse Land, Lake City, FL 32024, at 2 p.m.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -