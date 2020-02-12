|
|
JOHN BRAINARD SR.
August 7, 1930 -
December 24, 2019
Ole Kissimmee Cowboy goes home with the Lord. He was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of the American Legion in Kissimmee, FL. Close to 60 years and a post commander in 1975. His passions were cowboying, bull riding. and of course, his family.
Leaving behind his wife, Edna Brainard, and 3 children, John Brainard Jr., already deceased; Keith Brainard and Linda Brainard, along with six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, February 15, at Mikesville Presbyterian Church, 384 S.E. Clubhouse Land, Lake City, FL 32024, at 2 p.m.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020