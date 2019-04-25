Joyce Anne Johnson passed March 31, 2019. She was born July 21, 1938.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Evelyn Ranum, as well as by her brother, Thomas Ranum. Joyce was very close to her beloved maternal grandmother, Anna.

Joyce is survived by her sister Jean Wilken, and her immediate family, husband Charles Johnson, son James Johnson, his wife Betsy Johnson, and daughter Kari Johnson.

Joyce was a very supportive mother who loved to be involved with her children's lives, childhood and adulthood. Joyce was educated at Luther College in Iowa, where she received degrees in both sociology and elementary teaching. She was the first female student to receive two degrees. She taught for a few years but her main occupation was homemaker.

Joyce and her husband were big proponents of education. While traveling, the Johnson children, even at a young age, were brought to numerous museums as a way to educate and introduce them to the world. Both adult children have attended law school, have advanced degrees. Their success in education is a direct result of good parenting. Joyce loved to travel when she was able and even attended travel agency school. She was also found of cats. Charles resides in a nearby nursing home.

Joyce and Charles married in July 1965, had Jim in 1967, and Kari in 1970. Joyce worked hard as a mother during these times as Charles fought in Vietnam.

Joyce will be remembered for her compassion, smile, and complete and utter love of her two children. She will be missed.

Remembrance services will be held at a future date. Please contact Kari for this information. Memorial donations can be made to Joyce's hometown church, Perry Lutheran, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin.

Roberts Funeral Home, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary