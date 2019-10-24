Home

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
3016 W. Vine St.
Kissimmee, FL
Julieanne B. Freet


1935 - 2019
Julieanne B. Freet, age 84, of Kissimmee, Florida passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1935 to John Jacob Fredrick and Anna Mary Bickelman. She was married to the love of her life, Willard E. Freet, Jr, for 63 years and that union produced five daughters; Sherry Sunnycalb, Maralee Haystead, Julie Freet, Lari Lawver, Michelle Bentley. In addition there are thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3016 W. Vine St., Kissimmee, FL, where she was a member since May 23, 1982.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019
