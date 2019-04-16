Justin James Legendre, age 32, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away on April 13, 2019.

Justin was born on November 28, 1986 to Ronald and Bonnie Legendre in Orlando, FL. He was the Club House Manager for the Kissimmee Lions Club and a faithful Catholic.

Justin is survived by his parents, Ronald and Bonnie Legendre; and two brothers, Ronald A. Legendre II and Anthony N. Legendre II, who will miss him dearly.

Justin loved having fun in life. He enjoyed going to the beach, playing Baccarat, and sharing food with friends and family.

All of Justin's friends and family are welcome to gather, remember Justin, and celebrate his life. Visitations will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 5:00 -7:00 p.m., at the Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, FL with an interment following at Rosehill Cemetery followed by a celebration of Justin's life amongst his friends and family.

The family is under the care of Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741. (407) 847-3188.