Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home
511 Emmett St.
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home
511 Emmett St.
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
St. Cloud, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Legendre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin James Legendre


1986 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
Justin James Legendre In Memoriam
Justin James Legendre, age 32, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away on April 13, 2019.
Justin was born on November 28, 1986 to Ronald and Bonnie Legendre in Orlando, FL. He was the Club House Manager for the Kissimmee Lions Club and a faithful Catholic.
Justin is survived by his parents, Ronald and Bonnie Legendre; and two brothers, Ronald A. Legendre II and Anthony N. Legendre II, who will miss him dearly.
Justin loved having fun in life. He enjoyed going to the beach, playing Baccarat, and sharing food with friends and family.
All of Justin's friends and family are welcome to gather, remember Justin, and celebrate his life. Visitations will be Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 5:00 -7:00 p.m., at the Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, FL with an interment following at Rosehill Cemetery followed by a celebration of Justin's life amongst his friends and family.
The family is under the care of Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741. (407) 847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.