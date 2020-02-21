|
Kay Jean Getty Brigham of Kissimmee, Florida, 83, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was born to Elbe Getty and Bernita Ochs Getty on June 28, 1936 in Mankato, Minnesota. After graduating from High School, she moved to Minneapolis where she briefly pursued a career in entertainment, which included modeling and singing (she had perfect pitch!). She later moved to Albany, New York, to work as a ballroom dance instructor. There she met and married fellow dance instructor, Dudley James Brigham, in 1961. They were married for nearly twenty-five years until he passed away in 1986.
She is survived by her two children, daughter, Nancy Brigham of Kissimmee, Florida, and her son, Marc Brigham of Jacksonville, Arkansas, along with daughter-in-law, Debbie Brigham, and grandson, Tyler Brigham. One of four siblings, she is also survived by her sisters, Danielle Fairbanks and Sandra Jackson, and is predeceased by her brother, Grey Getty.
She and her family eventually settled in Minnesota until the year-round sunshine of Florida beckoned in 1979. Though no longer her vocation (she later worked in the hospitality industry), her love of music and art never waned. She enjoyed attending concerts and going to the theater. She wrote poetry and was a skilled artist who created many beautiful oil paintings which she would often give as gifts to family and friends.
She had a generous spirit that extended to both people and animals, offering material and emotional assistance whenever and wherever she could. She found joy in studying the Bible with others, and many a stray cat found with her a loving home throughout the years!
Devout in her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, after death she looked forward to being resurrected to everlasting life on a restored paradise Earth where the troubles of the current system would be no more (Revelation 21:4; 1 Corinthians 15:26), a belief she endeavored to share with others. She alluded to this time in a poetic verse she wrote in 1989: "Our hearts overflow, with promises of when, the happinesses remembered, we know will come again!"
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 29.
For more information, call 407-460-8241.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020