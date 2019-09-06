|
Kelly Scott Bonzar, 52 years young, Kelly was called to his heavenly home after a courageous battle with ALS.
He graduated St. Cloud High School in 1986 and went on to join the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1990.
The same year he became employed At Kennedy Space Center, where he continued to work until 2013.
He remained living and working in the Cocoa, Florida area until his final move to North Florida in 2016.
Kelly loved the ocean, the beach, and his beloved constant companion, dog Max.
He was an avid sports fan, but his passion was baseball. He rarely missed a ball game, and the Marlins were 'It". He also enjoyed playing on a local team.
He will be sadly missed by his grandmother, June Lee, his mother, Glory Lee Ingram, his father, William Bonzar, 2 sisters, Leah Bonzar, and Kristin Reid (husband Ian Reid), daughter, Kayli Davis (husband Brent Davis), and 2 precious grandchildren, Addison Davis and Warren Davis. He will also be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell on Sept. 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Donations to the ALS Association are encouraged.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019