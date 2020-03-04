|
|
Larry Lee Bolinger, 84, of Statesville, NC passed away at his home surrounded by family, following a period of declining health.
He was born July 19, 1935 in Pulaski County, Indiana to the late Dale Bolinger and Audra Eikenberry Bolinger. He was also preceded in death by a brother; Richard Bolinger, and 2 grandsons; Nathaniel Dilyard and Jonathan Bolinger.
God called Larry to ministry while serving in the USAF in England. After his discharge he completed his B.S. at Ashland College and MDIV at Ashland Theological Seminary. He served as a student pastor for 5 years while in seminary. Larry and Rose were called to serve in the mission field and had training at the Linguistic Institute in ND, and at Michigan State in Lansing. They served as missionaries for 6 years in Nigeria, working with Wyckliffe Bible Translators to translate the Bible into the local language, and set up literacy programs. Upon their return, Larry became the pastor of Smithville Brethren Church serving for 9 years.
In 1981 they moved to Kissimmee, FL. Over the next 35 plus years he worked in various capacities, retiring in 2011 from Osceola County Schools as an aide for exceptional education students. Regardless of what he was doing or where he was, Larry shared his love for the Lord. He had a heart for serving people, from his family to the children he worked with.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Rose Ann Bilderback Bolinger, 3 sons; David (Brenda) Bolinger of Abingdon, VA, Jon (Stephanie) Bolinger of Ortonville, MI, Brian (Lori) Bolinger of Mt. Gilead, OH, a daughter; Susan (Rick) Dilyard of Smithville, OH, 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Smithville Brethren Church, 193 E. Main St., Smithville, OH, 44677 with Pastor Art Carr officiating.
The family will visit with family and friends from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Brethren Disaster Ministries, 601 Main St., PO Box 188, New Windsor, MD 21776-0188 or to People to People Ministries, 454 E. Bowman St., Wooster, OH 44691. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020