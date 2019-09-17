|
Laurette (Howe) Kelly, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Edward J. Kelly for more than 70 years. Loving mother of the Honorable Mary Elizabeth (Michael Keefe), Edward Jr. (Kristin Johnson), Sarah, Mark, Matthew, the late Sean (Laura Mani), Amy (Janna Lombardo) and Michael (Jenny Hansen). Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of Shannon, Caitlin, the late Matthew Jr., Veronica, Amy Lynn, Dustin, Michelle, Keaton, Danton Jo, the late Redmond Lyons-Keefe, Brendan Lyons-Keefe, Deirdre Lyons-Keefe, Korey, Shane, Daisy, and Vada. Dear sister of the late Thomas ("Kay") Howe, the late Betty (Jim) Boyle, and John "Jackie" Howe. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Laurette was a long-time resident of Glen Ellyn and parishioner of St. Petronille Catholic Church and most recently living in St. Cloud, Florida. She was one of the first Covenant Companions of the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters serving the community for more than 36 years. Laurette loved volunteering her time for various organizations, was quick with her wit and kitchen table wisdom, and was always the life of the party.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud, FL. Memorial service will be held at the Wheaton Franciscan Sisters Community at a later date in October. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: cshospice.org
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019