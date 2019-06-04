On May 23, 2019, Leola Christine Beggs met Jesus face to face.

Christine was born in Winter Haven, Florida, on July 26, 1947, to William Thomas Beggs and Redetha Ryals Beggs. She moved to Kissimmee, Florida, at an early age and was a proud graduate of the Osceola High School class of 1967. (Go Kowboys!) Christine was a faithful employee of Good Samaritan in Kissimmee for over 20 years. Although she never married or had children, those she loved she loved well. Many who knew Christine knew her as "special", and was indeed special. Christine loved 50's music (especially Elvis), dancing, singing, bingo and movies. She was a fan of "I Love Lucy", and had a unique view of the world which allowed her to extend sympathy to people who were hurting, and loved people even when they were not loveable. Most of all, Christine started every day thanking God for the things she had - a roof over her head, food in her belly, clothes on her back, and friends and family. Christine was not afraid of death because she knew where she was going. Christine will be missed by those who knew her and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, William T. Beggs and mother's Redetha R. Beggs and Lola N. Beggs. She is survived by her sisters, Janice B. Lake, Robin Davis, Rosemary Coe, Susie Millard, as well as brother from another mother Phil Davis. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and her best friend, Oliver.

A grave-side service will take place at Osceola Memory Gardens on June 7, 2019,

at 9:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Osceola Senior Center in Saint Cloud, Florida. Fly and be free sister.

Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory. 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744, 407.847.2494, www.osceolamemgds.com. Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary