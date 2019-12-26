|
Leslie Eugene "Gene" Culver, 91 of Kissimmee, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019.
He was born in Orlando, Florida, the son of Ernest Egbert and Texas Elizabeth Clark Culver and has been a life-long resident of Orange and Osceola Counties. Gene was a retired Parts Manager from Riedel Motors in Kissimmee; he also had worked for Herzberg's in Kissimmee and owned a bulk mail delivery service for the U.S. Postal Service. Gene was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kissimmee and was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving his country with honor and distinction during World War II.
Gene is survived by his son: Donald A. Culver (David) of Dallas, Texas; daughters: Donna Clark (Mike) of Keystone Heights, Florida, Heather Culver-Godfrey (Adam) of Saint Cloud, Florida and step-daughter Melanie Pletscher (John) of New Port Richey, Florida; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Culver, his son: Carl Eugene Culver and step-sons: Jamie and Robert, his brothers: Jack, Fred and Lester, and sisters Ernestine McKinney(Alfred) and Ruby McKinney(George).
A Memorial Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Reverend Carl Burgner officiating.
The Culver family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019