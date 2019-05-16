Home

Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of God
Intercession City, FL
Lorrie Stephens (Stratton) Harris


Lorrie Stephens Harris, born February 26, 1972 and raised in Kissimmee, FL passed away April 27, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father, Beretha and Kevin Stratton; 3 daughters, Stephanie Reynolds, Sanford, FL; Holly Harris, Chicago, IL, and Dominique Harris, Decatur, IL.; sister, Christina Freer, Lake Mary, FL; brother, Travis Mazloomi, Casselberry, FL; and 2 grandchildren, Bryson and Leona Carrillo. Services will be held May 25 at 2 p.m. at the Church of God, Intercession City, FL.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on May 18, 2019
