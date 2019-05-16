|
|
Lorrie Stephens Harris, born February 26, 1972 and raised in Kissimmee, FL passed away April 27, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father, Beretha and Kevin Stratton; 3 daughters, Stephanie Reynolds, Sanford, FL; Holly Harris, Chicago, IL, and Dominique Harris, Decatur, IL.; sister, Christina Freer, Lake Mary, FL; brother, Travis Mazloomi, Casselberry, FL; and 2 grandchildren, Bryson and Leona Carrillo. Services will be held May 25 at 2 p.m. at the Church of God, Intercession City, FL.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on May 18, 2019