Maple J. Jaggers, 102, of Plant City, FL, and formerly of St. Cloud, FL, passed away on July 14, 2019, in Plant City at her residence.

She was born on May 28, 1917, to Cecil and Octavia (Slinker) Jolly in Metcalf County, KY. Maple was the oldest of seven children. She married Judson "J.T." Jaggers who preceded her in death in 1978. They lived in both Sonora and Elizabethtown, Kentucky, then moved to St. Cloud, FL in 1970.

She was an active member the Methodist church in Kentucky and in St. Cloud. She loved dressing fancy and going to church. She also loved to cook for her family and friends and play games especially Yahtzee and Scrabble. She will be sadly missed.

Maple is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hardin and husband Doyle of Wax, KY; three sons, Jack Jaggers and wife Beverly of Valrico, FL, Michael Jaggers and wife Mary of Austin, TX, Patrick Jaggers and wife Anna of Durham, NC.

She is also survived by two sisters, Donnie Harper and Janette Cardin; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, he was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Jolly, Dennis Jolly, Wendell Jolly, and Lynn Jolly.

A Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street, in St. Cloud with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. that same day.

Maple will be laid to rest with her husband on Monday, July 29th in the Sonora Cemetery, Sonora Kentucky.

Florida arrangements entrusted to Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, St. Cloud, 407-957-2511. Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamemgds.com.

The Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora, Kentucky will be in charge of the Interment. Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 25, 2019