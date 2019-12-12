|
Margaret "Maggie" Walker Lupfer passed away on December 8, 2019, at the age of 70.
Maggie was a steadfast, strong and caring woman. People who knew her will always remember her kind, positive attitude and her willingness to always be there to listen and help.
Maggie loved traveling, reading, 4-wheeling, sewing and upholstery work. As a very giving person, she joyfully completed hundreds of projects for family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteer work with the Osceola County Friends of the Library.
Maggie was born in Tallahassee, FL, on February 27, 1949. She was a graduate of Vero Beach High School, Pensacola Junior College and attended UCF. For thirty-three years, Maggie and her husband served the Kissimmee community as owners of All Car Shop, Inc. and Big A Auto Parts until their retirement in 2013. Maggie was a dedicated business owner and skilled financial entrepreneur.
Maggie is survived by her loving husband Bruce of 49 years, son Christopher (Alexa), and adored grandson Ryan, of Charlotte, NC. Other family members include her dearly loved sisters Ronne Hackett Egan (Jack), Cheryl Walker, Clare DuPree (Mark), Diane Lembo (Joe), Denise Heuston (Stephen), brother Cory Walker and brother-in-law Jim Lupfer (Phyllis) as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius T. and Marie J. Walker, formerly of Vero Beach, FL.
Visitation was held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., with funeral services on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Osceola Memory Gardens Poinciana Chapel, 3175 Pleasant Hill Road, Poinciana. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Maggie's life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the Osceola County Council on Aging, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744 or to the at act.alz.org.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019