It is with great sadness that the family of Marsha Kay (Anderson) Harris, of St. Cloud, announces her death on May 18, 2019, at the age of 62.

She was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on July 24, 1956. Marsha loved music and could be heard playing her flute at church on many Sunday mornings. She worked for many years in food service and made many acquaintances throughout her life; some would say that she never met a stranger.

The daughter of Kenneth and Carol (Smith) Anderson was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike Marsland. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 41 years, Joseph Harris, her sons Kenneth Harris (wife Amanda), Brian Harris, and her Step-Son Joseph Harris Jr. (wife Enola), as well as 4 grandchildren, Desiree, Emily, Lucas, and Aurora, and 7 great grandchildren, her twin brother, Mark Anderson (wife Mary), and sister Julie Weaver (husband Rick).

Her family asks for prayers for strength for those who will miss and remember her day after day. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Church of God, 501 Dakota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769.

Arrangements entrusted to Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, St. Cloud.