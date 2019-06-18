Marvin Eugene French, 86, from Saint Cloud, Florida, passed away on 12 June 2019.

He was a member of the Eastern Avenue Baptist Church in Saint Cloud and enjoyed attending services on Sunday. He enjoyed living on the lake, fishing, boating, and going on cruises when he could. His favorite activity was to stop at garage sales wherever he happened to be.

Growing up in Hamilton, Ohio, he became a diehard fan of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. He also followed the University of Florida Gators football team during college football season.

He is survived by his two sons, Ronald French of Madison, Wisconsin, his son Ralph French of Kissimmee, Florida, and his daughter Heidi French of Houston, Texas. He also has a sister, Norma Bacon, of Haines City, Florida who helped him with raising his children and taking care of him when he had heart surgery.

Marvin was laid to rest at the Mt. Peace Cemetery in Saint Cloud, Florida. May he rest in peace and be with his savior Jesus Christ.

Visitation was held, Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Service at 11:00 AM, at Eastern Avenue Baptist Church in Saint Cloud, Florida. Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary