Mary Francis Kraus (Nee: Arnold), former Executive Director, Good Samaritan Society - Kissimmee Village, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, peacefully in her home in St Cloud, Florida.
Mary was born on October 24, 1934 in Moore, Oklahoma, where she attended primary schooling. Mary later went into nursing and obtained her Licensed Practical Nursing certificate in the state of Colorado and Nebraska. Mary's professional career involved serving others as an employee of the Good Samaritan Society that spanned more than four decades. In 1971, Mary obtained her Nursing Home Administrator's license in the state of Nebraska. In the fall of 1971, upon the untimely death of Mary's husband, Robert G. Kraus in an aircraft accident, Mary took over Nursing Home administrator duties at the Good Samaritan nursing home in Superior, Nebraska. Mary's career with the Good Samaritan Society included administrator positions in Superior, Nebraska and Syracuse, Nebraska. Mary served as the Executive Director, Good Samaritan Village, Hastings, Nebraska and finally Kissimmee Village where she retired. Mary also served periodically on the Good Samaritan Board of Directors.
Mary enjoyed working with and helping people. Mary loved the Kissimmee area and had many friends and acquaintances she met through her work with Good Samaritan Society. Mom spent much of her last years with family and her beloved dog, Max.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Scharlotte Fleeger (Greg); sons, Richard Kraus (Beverly), and Jon Kraus (Kathy) all of central Florida; Son, Robert Kraus (Verna), Kiowa, Colorado; Son, Kelly Kraus (Kris) of Waterloo, Illinois, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Kraus; daughters, Katherine and Arlene Kraus; sons, Michael and Eddie Kraus; her grandson Joshua Kraus; and her beloved dog, Max.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society - Kissimmee Village.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019