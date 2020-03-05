|
Michael Steven Barrett, AKA "Mikie" or "Mike," of St. Cloud, FL passed away February 18, 2020 at Osceola Regional Medical Center.
Michael was born September 8, 1958 in Chicago, Il to the late Robert William Barrett and Mary Ann Margaret Burke. Mike was the 2nd of seven children. He was educated in the Trinity Lutheran School of Roselle, Il. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Michael was married for only a short time and one child was born from this union.
Michael professed his life to Christ at an early age which carried him throughout his life; he read and studied God's work daily. He moved to Florida in 1976 and traveled throughout the state attending many churches. Mike always believed in the good of others. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh too. He was a loving and caring person and quite the story teller.
He was an employee of the City of St. Cloud retiring in 2014 where he worked in both the Parks and Rec Department and the Street Department. Mikie enjoyed traveling and living in the different locations of his family from Florida to Tennessee. Of course these states support the NASCAR circuit. Mikie being a NASCAR fan for years loved the roar of the engines and his favorite car (# 2) along with the talent of so many drivers over the years. He was also an animal lover.
A gambler who supported the scratch-off and Lotto in hopes to win it big and to share with others. Michael would say, "I'm an old chunk of coal" but now he is a diamond, like Momma would always say. So look to the stars for the bright diamond in the Heavens called "Mikie."
Mike leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughter, Jenashe; his brothers, Scott, Daniel and Shawn; his sisters, Tammy and Toni, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Vikki.
A Celebration of Mikie's life will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM at the Sanctuary of God Church, 1102 Minnesota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL.
Arrangements under the direction of Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, St. Cloud, FL.
Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamemgds.com.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020