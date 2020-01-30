|
|
Minneola Barber Lamb, 85 of Waynesville, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Autumn Care. A member of a Pioneer Osceola County family, she was born the daughter of the late James and Ola Partin Barber; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. Minneola was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving her country with honor and distinction. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching golf, and enjoyed visits with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Minneola is survived by her daughter, Leila Lamb Lupfer and her husband Sam of Waynesville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Matt Lupfer (Kristin), Lindsey Lupfer and Jacob Lupfer (Cara); and five great grandchildren, Amelia, Alexander, Theodore, Simon and Avery.
Private family graveside services were held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Kissimmee, Florida.
A Memorial service for Minneola were held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with the Reverend Mary Lee Downey of the Spring of Life United Methodist Church, Lake Nona, Florida officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Community Hope Center, 2198 Four Winds Blvd., Kissimmee, Florida 34746.
The Lamb family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020