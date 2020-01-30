|
|
Muriel Dolores "Lo" Osburn, 92, of St. Cloud, Florida (more recently Laughlin, NV and Austin, TX), died peacefully on January 25, 2020.
She was born to the late Fred B. and Ruth A. (Garrettson) Kenney on April 28, 1927, in St Cloud, FL. She is predeceased by her husband Bill Osburn, twin sister Myrle "Phyllis" Ponce, daughter Carolyn Fancher, 6 other siblings.
Lo graduated from St. Cloud High School with Phyllis, as the first set of twins to graduate there. Among holding various jobs and being a homemaker, she and her husband owned and operated Big "O" Nursery before retiring to her daughter's home in Laughlin, NV and later Austin, TX. Family and friends were Lo's passion and delight, she loved all God's creatures, telling jokes, playing cards, and puzzles.
She is survived by her loving family; daughter and son in law, Angela Vicki and Dirk Moore of Austin, TX; Grandchildren: Diane Wadsworth (Brian), Clinton Laing, and Brooke Bond (Carter). Great Grandchildren: Sarah Wadsworth (14), Ayden Laing (14), Leah Wadsworth (11), and Avery Bond (2).
The family wishes to thank those who have extended their prayers and emotional support for Lo in her final days. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Celebrate Lo's life by donating to American Humane in her name.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020