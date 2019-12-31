|
|
Myron Douglas Sartin, age 92, of St. Cloud, FL, passed away at his home Dec 21, 2019.
Myron was born in Jayess of Walthall County Mississippi to the late Floyd E. and Vela G. Sartin. He was an ordained minister of the Church of the Nazarene, serving eight congregations spanning 59 years. He retired from St. Cloud Church of the Nazarene in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his first child Myron Douglas Sartin, Jr. and granddaughter Leah Dawn Freeman.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty Lee Sartin, children, Mark Dean Sartin, Myra Dawn Woods (Dennis) and Maurice Dwayne Sartin (Karen), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday Jan 3rd, 2020, from 6-8:30 PM, and at 10:00 AM Saturday Jan 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday Jan 4, 2020, at St. Cloud Church of the Nazarene, 751 19th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020