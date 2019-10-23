Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Eastern Baptist Church
Saint Cloud, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nilah Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nilah Kay (Watson) Franklin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nilah Kay (Watson) Franklin In Memoriam
Nilah Kay Franklin, 85, of Saint Cloud, FL passed away on October 20, 2019.
She was born on December 14, 1933, to Levi and Lossie (Willey) Watson in Pine Grove, WV. Nilah was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist.
Nilah is survived by her loving family; daughter, Sonya M. (Brian) Joseph of Saint Cloud, FL; sons, Robert J. (Lorraine) Franklin of West Green, GA, Donald L. (Vicki) Franklin of Saint Cloud, FL, Alpha E. (Kathy) Franklin of Ocala, FL, James H. (Kay) Franklin of Cedar Creek, TX; sisters, Marion (James) Miles of St. Albans, WV, Trina (Richard) Campbell of North Canton, OH; brothers, Robert (Brenda) Watson of Daniels, WV, Bing (Sandy) Watson of Snellviille, GA, Bernard (Barbara) Watson of Daniels, WV. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM, at Eastern Avenue Baptist Church, Saint Cloud, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to Advent Health Hospice. https://donation.adventhealth.com/central-florida/Foundation-Central-Florida/moduleId/405/fundId/25/controller/Donation/action/Donate
Arrangements are under the care of Fisk Funeral Home and Crematory, 1107 Massachusetts Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769. 407.892.2155. www.fiskfh.com
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nilah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.