|
|
Nilah Kay Franklin, 85, of Saint Cloud, FL passed away on October 20, 2019.
She was born on December 14, 1933, to Levi and Lossie (Willey) Watson in Pine Grove, WV. Nilah was of the Baptist Faith and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist.
Nilah is survived by her loving family; daughter, Sonya M. (Brian) Joseph of Saint Cloud, FL; sons, Robert J. (Lorraine) Franklin of West Green, GA, Donald L. (Vicki) Franklin of Saint Cloud, FL, Alpha E. (Kathy) Franklin of Ocala, FL, James H. (Kay) Franklin of Cedar Creek, TX; sisters, Marion (James) Miles of St. Albans, WV, Trina (Richard) Campbell of North Canton, OH; brothers, Robert (Brenda) Watson of Daniels, WV, Bing (Sandy) Watson of Snellviille, GA, Bernard (Barbara) Watson of Daniels, WV. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM, at Eastern Avenue Baptist Church, Saint Cloud, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her name to Advent Health Hospice. https://donation.adventhealth.com/central-florida/Foundation-Central-Florida/moduleId/405/fundId/25/controller/Donation/action/Donate
Arrangements are under the care of Fisk Funeral Home and Crematory, 1107 Massachusetts Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769. 407.892.2155. www.fiskfh.com
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019