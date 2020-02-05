|
|
Paul J. Schwartz, Jr. was born September 6, 1936, in Stoneboro, PA, to the late Paul J. Schwartzbaugh, Sr. and June Bohlender, however, has lived in St. Cloud since 1963. He was a veteran serving in the Army 82nd Airborne. Paul was a retired mechanic and business owner of Paul's Auto Service in St. Cloud and then worked as Maintenance Supervisor at St. Cloud Hospital. Collecting and showing antique and classic cars were his passion.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife Patricia. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Porter (Richard), and Melissa Dowtin; Sister, Miriam Reeg; Brother, Terrence Reiser; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and extended family members.
No funeral services will be held as it was Paul's wishes.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020