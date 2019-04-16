Phillip Eugene Springman, 82, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Christopher and Dorothy Connors Springman. He moved to Kissimmee, Florida, from South Haven, Indiana, 37 years ago. Phillip was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He served his country with honor and distinction for 32 years in both the Army and the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as well as the Vietnam era. He also worked for and retired from the United Auto Worker of the Budd Company in Indiana.

Phillip was also a member of the American Legion, Post 400, Orlando, Florida; the National Rifle Association; and was a member of the Cedar Lake underwater recovery diver. He was a Protestant by faith.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Louise T. Springman of Kissimmee, Florida; daughters: Jamie Roy (Chris) of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, and Francisca Joan Huffer (Houston) of Bremen, Indiana; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home.

A Service to Celebrate the Life of Phillip Eugene Springman will follow the visitation at 6:00 P.M. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Chaplain Jose Castro officiating.

The Springman family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary