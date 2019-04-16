Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home
511 Emmett St.
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel
511 Emmett St.
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Springman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Eugene Springman

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Phillip Eugene Springman In Memoriam
Phillip Eugene Springman, 82, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Christopher and Dorothy Connors Springman. He moved to Kissimmee, Florida, from South Haven, Indiana, 37 years ago. Phillip was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He served his country with honor and distinction for 32 years in both the Army and the Air Force during the Korean Conflict as well as the Vietnam era. He also worked for and retired from the United Auto Worker of the Budd Company in Indiana.
Phillip was also a member of the American Legion, Post 400, Orlando, Florida; the National Rifle Association; and was a member of the Cedar Lake underwater recovery diver. He was a Protestant by faith.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Louise T. Springman of Kissimmee, Florida; daughters: Jamie Roy (Chris) of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, and Francisca Joan Huffer (Houston) of Bremen, Indiana; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Phillip Eugene Springman will follow the visitation at 6:00 P.M. in the Roger C. Thompson Memorial Chapel at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home with Chaplain Jose Castro officiating.
The Springman family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.