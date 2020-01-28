|
Phillip Ray Koonce was born November 17, 1934 in Holly Ridge, NC, to the late Henry and Eula Mae Koonce, however has lived in Florida since 1963, primarily in Kissimmee. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army as a paratrooper.
Ray was a retired educator, giving 30 plus years to the education system of Florida, mostly as a middle school math teacher and student dean.
Fishing and hunting were his passions outside of mathematics.
Ray was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kissimmee.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann Beekman (James), son Phil Koonce, sister Marie Strobel, five grandchildren and a host of extended family members.
There will be a memorial service in honor of his life on Saturday, February 1, at Post 4225, 504 S. Randolph Ave, Kissimmee, FL 407-847-7855. Time of service is 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars () Post 4225 of Kissimmee, Florida.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020