Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
1603 N. Thacker Ave.
Kissimmee, FL
Ralph Carl Manzo


1920 - 2020
Ralph Carl Manzo In Memoriam
Ralph Carl Manzo, age 99, passed away on February 23, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1920 to Anthony and Assunta Manzo. He was a U.S. Air force (Army Air Corp) WWII and Korean War Veteran. After his military service he was a bookkeeper in the accounting field.
Ralph was also an accomplished artist and author. He sketched the portraits of all 45 Presidents of the United States, which are now hanging in the halls of his elementary school PS 95 in Brooklyn, New York. His portrait of Abraham Lincoln is hanging in the Lincoln Library.
He also wrote two books. One named "Papa", which is about his father and the other "Innocence of Life" a portrayal of his life in Military Service.
He loved to tell stories. One was about his participation in sporting competition when he was Military stationed in Japan.  He often boasted about his first place finish in ping-pong and a third place finish in track.
Lastly, his story about setting up one of the first Military computers will never be forgotten. In those days computers were programed with cards. The story goes that he had everything organized and the cards all set to run. He told his Captain not to touch a certain "red" button and left for the day. The next day when he returned, the cards were everywhere. Someone hit the "red" button. The Captain requested him to redo the cards. He told him that he was going on leave. He said "you do it".
He lived life his way.
Ralph is survived by his brother, Anthony (Tony) Manzo and also his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Eugene Manzo, Joseph Manzo, Pat Manzo and his sister Ann Sommese.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Kissimmee, Florida 34741 with Fr. Archie Faustino as Celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery where he will be accorded full military honors by the Osceola County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
The Manzo family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
