Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reta Crayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta Sullivan Crayne


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta Sullivan Crayne In Memoriam
Reta Sullivan Crayne, 96, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Reta was born October 12, 1922, a daughter to John David and Mildred Bass Sullivan. She was a proud member of this Pioneer Family of Osceola County.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Jackson of Franklin, NC; three grand daughters, Angela Evans, Rhonda See, and Lezlie Lawson; two great grandsons, three great granddaughters, three great, great grandsons, and two great, great granddaughters; two nieces and one nephew.
She was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kissimmee by Fisk Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.