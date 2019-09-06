|
Reta Sullivan Crayne, 96, of St. Cloud, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Reta was born October 12, 1922, a daughter to John David and Mildred Bass Sullivan. She was a proud member of this Pioneer Family of Osceola County.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane Jackson of Franklin, NC; three grand daughters, Angela Evans, Rhonda See, and Lezlie Lawson; two great grandsons, three great granddaughters, three great, great grandsons, and two great, great granddaughters; two nieces and one nephew.
She was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kissimmee by Fisk Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019