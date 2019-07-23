Miriam P. Reyes was born in Bronx, N.Y., on August 12, 1950. She was surrounded by her family at the time she went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 6th, 2019.

Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die." We will cherish all of the memories of our times together. She will always be loved! She will never be forgotten and will always be missed! Her celebration of life will be held at her sister's home, Mary Medina, 3660 Kissimmee Park Road, St Cloud 34772, on August 11, 2019, from 12-2:00 pm. Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 25, 2019