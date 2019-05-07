Home

Richard Carr In Memoriam
Richard Carr, 68, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 4, with family at his bedside. He was a long time resident of Kissimmee, FL. He was a frequent volunteer at Kissimmee Little League, a game that he loved.
He is survived by his son, Thomas and grandson Anthony of St. Cloud FL, son Richard and daughter Jennifer. His sisters Nell and Linda, nieces Bonnie and Bernadette and nephew Steven all of Long Island NY.
He will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on May 9, 2019
