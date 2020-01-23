Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home
2000 13th Street
St. Cloud, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke and St. Peter Episcopal Church
2745 Canoe Creek Rd.
St. Cloud, FL
Richard Franklin Ritter

Richard Franklin Ritter, 83, husband of Janet Ritter of St. Cloud, passed away on January 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street, in St Cloud. The Funeral services will be Monday, January 27th at 11 a.m. at St. Luke and St. Peter Episcopal Church, 2745 Canoe Creek Rd., also in St. Cloud. A Military burial will follow services at 2 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery (5525 US Highway 1., Minis, Fl 32754).
In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the by mail to: Shriners Healthcare for Children - Florida, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612, by calling at 813-795-7119 or by visiting lovetothe
rescue.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, St. Cloud Chapel. Online condolences can be given at www.osceolamerngds.com.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
