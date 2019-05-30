Robbie Eugene Bronson

October 9, 1950-

May 20, 2019

Robbie was called home to our Lord and Savior on May 20, 2019.

Robbie was a lifelong resident of Kissimmee Fl. He graduated from Osceola High School. He then went to work for Kissimmee Utility Authority where he was employed for over 20 years. Upon leaving Kissimmee Utility Authority he worked for a Pest control company then he worked at the Gatorade plant in Intercession City Fl.

Robbie loved to fish especially surf fishing. He would vacation in the Port St. Joe area of Florida. He always dreamed of moving to that area to be able to fish all day.

Robbie was preceded in death by his Father, Everett Bronson, Mother Katherine Bronson and his Brother Glenn Bronson.

His is survived was his Brother Doug Bronson (wife) Yvonne Bronson, of St. Cloud, FL, Nieces, Robin Coffey ( Bronson), Brandy King, (Serra), Jenifer Wright (Serra), Hilary Serra. Nephew, Darby Bronson.

He also had a mountain of cousins but there were 2 that that he had very close connection to that he called his" adopted Brother and Sister".Randall Lanier (wife) Tracy, Darcy Tiller (husband) Chris.

Robbie faced a lot of health issues during his adult life so instead of a funeral service he decided to donate his Body to Science. It was his hope that by doing so maybe he could help others in the future. He truly believed that just maybe one person would not have to suffer some the medical challenges that he did. He really felt that was God's plan for him to help others.

Although we are very saddened by the loss of his presence we are rejoicing in the fact that he is now whole again and at home with our Lord and Savior. Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary