|
|
Robert (Bob) Haggard, 65
August 24, 1953- July 16, 2019
Born in Effingham, Illinois.Lived in Kenansville, FL
Robert (Bob) Haggard lost his hard fought battle with cancer July 16, 2019. Bob loved his family, enjoyed fishing, hunting, mechanical work, cooking, construction, mudding and was always piddling around. He lived a very happy life with his wife his greatest love Joann. Bob was blessed with the most beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proud of each of them and loved watching them play baseball and football. Bob was and will continue to be remembered as a strong, hard working man with a kind soul and heart of gold. He will be missed but never be forgotten.
A service will be held at Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 4:00, 511 W. Emmett St., Kissimmee FL 34741.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 20, 2019