Robin Schmidt Lueck, 75, passed away on July 11, 2019, in Hospice care after a brief illness.

Robin was born in Kissimmee and was a lifelong resident. After graduating from St. Cloud High School, she became a Registered Nurse. Robin began her career as an OB Nurse at St. Cloud Hospital. She worked for Community Hospital, Humana Hospital and Osceola Regional Hospital advancing her career to In-Service Director, Operating Room Manager and Environmental Service Director.

Robin was an avid Gator fan and her quick wit and honest observations will be sorely missed.

Robin is survived by her son, Andy Lueck (Renee) and daughter, Allyson Harris (Jeff). Her three grandchildren that she was so proud of, Piper, AJ, and Sam. Brothers, Bill Schmidt (Donna) and Mike Schmidt (Susie) and nieces, Heather Ellis, Lauren Leyland, and nephew, Travis Schmidt. Robin was preceded in death by her parents, Alicia Meacham Schmidt and Robert Schmidt.

A Memorial Service will be held at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4 pm. Service will be officiated by Pastor Pete Zieg. Please plan on remaining after the service for a time of remembrance and sharing.

The Lueck family is being cared for by: Conrad and Thompson Funeral Homeand Cremation Services, 511 Emmett St. Kissimmee, FL 34741; 407-847-3188. Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 20, 2019