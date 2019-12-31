|
|
Ronald E. Zielsdorf, 73, of St. Cloud, Florida, passed away on December 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Lakeside at 1059 S. Lake Ave., St. Cloud, Florida, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:30 P.M. Ron was a longtime resident of St. Cloud, Florida. He owned a construction company for many years, and was retired at time of passing.
Ron was a Veteran who served in the Army and will always be remembered for serving for our freedom.
Ron is survived by his daughters; Shyla Noa, and Kandice Cowan, Sons; Ronald Zielsdorf Jr., and Ronald Christopher Zielsdorf, his grandchildren, and one great granddaughter, as well as two brothers and one sister.
Arrangements are under the care of Fisk Funeral Home.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020