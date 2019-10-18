|
Ruth G. Phillips, 91, of St. Cloud, Florida, was called home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2019.
Ruth was born in Hastings, WV, to John George and Gaynelle George. She went to Pine Grove High School and Salem College both in WV. After college, she went to work at PPG industries at Natrium, WV, where she met her husband. She married Harold (Pete) Phillips September 16, 1949, in Wichita Falls, Texas, where Pete was in the Air Force. They traveled with the military to Ohio, Florida, Okinawa, and California until Pete's retirement in 1966. At that time, they moved to New Martinsville, WV, and then to St. Cloud, FL, in 1998.
While being married to a military man, Ruth worked at Cape Canaveral, FL and for NASA in Los Angeles, CA. Upon her husband's retirement from the military, she went to work at Ormet in Hannibel, OH. She was an executive secretary in all jobs and that greatly helped in various civic organizations. Ruth was a Brownie leader and involved in many local civic clubs: the Rebekah's, the Women's Club and the Garden Club. She taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church in New Martinsville, WV, and at Neptune Road Baptist Church in Kissimmee, FL and served on many committees. She also volunteered at the Thrift Store in St. Cloud. Ruth loved being active in her church and community. Two of her hallmark achievements in St. Cloud were the Veterans Park and pulling everything together for the St. Cloud Museums.
She is survived by her husband, Harold (Pete) of 70 years; daughters, Patricia (Johnny) Robinson, Debra (Sam) Davis, Sharon (Rick) Jones; a granddaughter, Tina Boren (Bobby Hone) of Wasilla, Alaska, and two grandsons, Bryan (Cassie) Robinson of Iuka, MS and Gregory Jones of St. Petersburg, FL; great grandsons, Warren Simpson and Austin Boren of Wasilla, Alaska and Dylan Robinson of Iuka, MS and four great-great grandchildren, Kolt, Callie, Raegan, Mae and Zane.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at Neptune Road Baptist Church in Kissimmee, FL with Services beginning at 11:00 AM, following the visitation. Interment in Mount Peace Cemetery, St. Cloud, Florida will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769. 407-957-2511. Visit www.OsceolaMemGds.com for online condolences for the family.
