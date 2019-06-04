Seth Paul Ratliff

August 1, 1961-June 2, 2019

Born the eldest son of Randy and Lois Ratliff on August 1, 1961 in Pequannock New Jersey, Seth Paul Ratliff entered eternal rest following a brave battle with cancer on June 2, 2019 in Blairsville, Georgia. Paul was preceded in death by his younger brother, Randy Ratliff, Jr., maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Seth Paul Triplett and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shaffer. Paul is survived by his son, Eric Paul Ratliff, Kissimmee, Fl.; former spouse Lisa Pearson Ratliff, St. Cloud, Fl.; parents, Randy and Lois Ratliff, Blairsville, Ga.; sisters, Ginny Ratliff, Danville, KY.; Rhonda Ratliff-Wagoner (Bryan), Macon, Ga.; brother Shawn Ratliff, Blairsville, Ga.; and several precious nieces and nephews.

Paul was blessed with exceptional artistic ability, working his entire life as a skilled craftsman, carpenter and stone mason. Many homeowners and businesses throughout Florida and Georgia benefitted from Paul's talent, making his creations a lasting testament and legacy to Paul's strong work ethic and skill.

Paul was instantly recognizable with fire red hair and a personality to match. He truly lit up a room with his wide smile, booming laugh and lively spirit. Paul loved nature and traveling. Among his favorite memories was a family vacation and road trip to Alaska, where he spent time in the beautiful outdoors with those he loved. Always the artist, Paul developed an interest in clock-making in later years, pursuing it with his typical passion and pride. Paul's eternally positive outlook benefitted him in life, especially as cancer took hold. He kept a smile to the end, grateful for the kindness and care shown to him by hospice, nurses and relatives.

Paul's departure weighs heavily on his family, but we are certain Heaven is full of music, laughter and celebration with the arrival of his beloved spirit. Special thanks and recognition are extended to the staff at Union County Nursing Home, Blairsville Georgia for their exceptional care and support during Paul's final days. Keeping with Paul's wishes, a celebration of life is planned at the home of his parents, Randy and Lois Ratliff, Blairsville, Georgia.

Mountain View Funeral Home, Blairsville, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountain viewfuneralhome.com. Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary