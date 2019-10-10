Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Crucifix Garden at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Detwiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Bullard Detwiler


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Bullard Detwiler In Memoriam
Ms. Shirley L. Bullard Detwiler, age 83, widow of David W. Detwiler, passed away September 28, 2019. She was a resident of Royal Gardens Assisted Living for the past 3 years, during which time she endured many hospital stays. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 29, 1936, she moved to Florida with her husband in 1978.
She was a Magnum Cum Laud graduate of Butler University and a Sister of Delta Gamma Sorority. She entered the field of education as a Latin and Language Arts teacher. She had been retired since 2009.
She is survived by her sister Linda Detwiler (husband Walter); Wendy Light, niece (husband Scott and 4 boys, Noah, Seth, Ethan, and Nathan); Greg Detwiler, nephew (son Tyler, Danielle, mother of their daughter Mackenzie); Ryan Detwiler, nephew (wife Ashley).
Interment will be in the Crucifix Garden at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
Her Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at a date to be determined. Dates will be posted on the Osceola Memory Gardens website.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.