Ms. Shirley L. Bullard Detwiler, age 83, widow of David W. Detwiler, passed away September 28, 2019. She was a resident of Royal Gardens Assisted Living for the past 3 years, during which time she endured many hospital stays. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 29, 1936, she moved to Florida with her husband in 1978.
She was a Magnum Cum Laud graduate of Butler University and a Sister of Delta Gamma Sorority. She entered the field of education as a Latin and Language Arts teacher. She had been retired since 2009.
She is survived by her sister Linda Detwiler (husband Walter); Wendy Light, niece (husband Scott and 4 boys, Noah, Seth, Ethan, and Nathan); Greg Detwiler, nephew (son Tyler, Danielle, mother of their daughter Mackenzie); Ryan Detwiler, nephew (wife Ashley).
Interment will be in the Crucifix Garden at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
Her Celebration of Life and Reception will be held at a date to be determined. Dates will be posted on the Osceola Memory Gardens website.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019